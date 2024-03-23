Left Menu

Death toll in Mumbai sewer drain tragedy rises to three

The death toll in the incident in which three labourers fell into the chamber of an underground sewer in Mumbais Malad suburb two days ago rose to three on Saturday, officials said.Earlier, two persons died after falling into the chamber of a 15-foot deep underground sewer on Thursday evening.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 11:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Earlier, two persons died after falling into the chamber of a 15-foot-deep underground sewer on Thursday evening. The third person, who was admitted to a government-run hospital, succumbed on Saturday morning, a fire brigade official said. The incident had occurred at Malwani Gate number 8 on Abdul Hameed Road in the Ambujwadi area of Malad (West), he said. ''The third victim, Ramlagan Chotelal Kevat, 45, who was undergoing treatment for the last two days, died on Saturday. The incident had earlier claimed the lives of 18-year-old Suraj Kevat and Bikas Kevat (20),'' he said. The three labourers were contracted to clean the sewer drain when they fell into its chamber below a public toilet that is maintained by a contractor. They were pulled out by the local people and sent to a nearby hospital, the fire brigade official said. A Malwani police station official said, ''Based on primary information, an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered. We have not received any official complaint in this connection so far and if we find any misconduct or wrongdoing, then we will register a case on our own. We are verifying all the facts at this stage and further investigation is underway.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

