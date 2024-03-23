Rape accused wanted by Kerala Police brought back from UAE

A man, who was wanted by the Kerala Police in connection with a rape case, was brought back to the country through extradition from the UAE on Saturday.

According to a CBI statement, a 'Red Notice' was issued against the accused, Peeru Muhammed Yahya Khan, early this year.

He was accused of raping a woman seven years ago.

Khan was facing offences under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and in connection with a rape case registered in Pala police station in Kottayam district in 2008.

The Global Operations Centre of the CBI coordinated with the Interpol, Kerala Police, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate his return, it said.

Based on a request by the state police, the CBI got a 'Red Notice' issued in this respect from Interpol general secretariat in January this year.

'Red Notice' was circulated to all Interpol member countries for location and arrest of the accused.

The accused was later located in the UAE and in close coordination with Interpol NCB-Abu Dhabi, he was brought back to the country on Saturday by a team from Kerala Police, the CBI statement added.

CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India for assistance via INTERPOL channels.

