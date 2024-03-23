Left Menu

Owner arrested in Delhi building collapse case

He was arrested on Saturday, they said.During investigations, it was found that Shahid also owned an adjacent building which was under construction.He had demolished a portion of the under-construction building and the rubble was kept on the terrace of the building that collapsed.

Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested the owner of a building that collapsed in the Welcome area leaving two people dead, officials said.

The two-storey building in northeast Delhi housed garment manufacturing units on all three floors and collapsed on Thursday.

Two employees of the factory -- Arshad (30) and Tauhid (20) -- were killed and another identified as Rehan (22) was injured in the incident.

Factory owner Mohammad Shahid (45), who lives in the Welcome area, fled after the collapse. He was arrested on Saturday, they said.

During investigations, it was found that Shahid also owned an adjacent building which was under construction.

''He had demolished a portion of the under-construction building and the rubble was kept on the terrace of the building that collapsed. As the building was already in a dilapidated condition, it collapsed,'' the officer said.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the building was around 40 years old.

