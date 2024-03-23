5 killed, 2 injured in chemical factory fire near Jaipur
Five people died and two others were injured in a fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Jaipur districts Bassi area on Saturday evening, officials said.Jaipur Commissioner of Police Biju George Joseph said that five people died on the spot. Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit said the fire broke late this evening after an explosion in the boiler of the factory.
DC Rajpurohit said that the incident will be investigated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
