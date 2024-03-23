5 killed, 2 injured in chemical factory fire near Jaipur

Five people died and two others were injured in a fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Jaipur district's Bassi area on Saturday evening, officials said.

Jaipur Commissioner of Police Biju George Joseph said that five people died on the spot. Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit said the fire broke late this evening after an explosion in the boiler of the factory. The two injured have been rushed to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh government hospital, he said.

''The injured have been brought to SMS Hospital here. They are badly injured. Doctors are trying their best to provide them better treatment,'' he said.

DC Rajpurohit said that the incident will be investigated.

