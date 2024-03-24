Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un sends message of sympathy to Putin over massacre, KCNA says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of sympathy to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the massacre at a Moscow concert hall and said nothing can justify "heinous terrorism" against human lives, KCNA state news agency said on Sunday. Kim "expressed deep condolences and sympathy" to Putin and to the Russian people, the victims and their families on the news of heavy casualties caused by "a large-scale terrorist attack in (the) Moscow region," KCNA said.

UK royal Kate 'enormously touched' by support after cancer announcement

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, and her husband Prince William have been "enormously touched" by the messages of support received since she announced her cancer diagnosis, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said on Saturday. Kate said on Friday she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests done following her major abdominal surgery in January revealed cancer had been present.

Zelenskiy says Putin seeks to divert blame for concert massacre

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was seeking ways to divert blame for a massacre at a concert hall near Moscow on Friday. "It's obvious that Putin and other thugs are just trying to blame someone else," Zelenskiy said. "Their methods are always the same. We've seen it all before, destroyed buildings and shootings and explosions. And they always find someone else to blame."

Pro-EU ex-minister set to beat PM Fico's ally in first round of presidential vote

A pro-EU former Slovak foreign minister was on course to win a surprise victory in the first round of a presidential election on Saturday, setting up a run-off vote with a key ally of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico. Slovakia's presidential election is a chance for Fico, whose views on Ukraine have angered critics for veering too close to Russia, to strengthen his grip on power.

Southern African bloc renews commitment to fight armed groups in eastern Congo

Southern African regional leaders on Saturday reiterated their commitment to their peacekeeping mission in restive eastern Congo and condemned a letter of protest by Rwanda written last month opposing United Nations support for the mission. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) deployed its Mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) on Dec. 15 to assist the Congolese government in restoring peace and security in the east, where violent clashes have escalated.

Canada bids farewell to former prime minister Brian Mulroney

Canada's dignitaries, political elite, and other well-wishers gathered at Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica on Saturday to pay final respects at the state funeral of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Feb. 29 at age 84. Mulroney's casket, draped in the Canadian flag, arrived at the Notre-Dame Basilica in a procession that included members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the armed forces, and the Mulroney family. His body had laid in repose at the nearby Saint Patrick's Basilica for public visitation since Thursday.

China coastguard uses water cannons against Philippine ships in South China Sea

China's coastguard said it had taken measures against Philippine vessels in disputed waters of the South China Sea on Saturday, while the Philippines decried the moves, including the use of water cannons, as "irresponsible and provocative". China's actions led to "significant damage" and injury to personnel on a civilian boat hired to resupply troops, the Philippine task force on the South China Sea said in a statement.

Putin vows to punish those behind Russia concert massacre

Russia said on Saturday it had arrested all four gunmen suspected of carrying out a shooting massacre in a concert hall near Moscow, and President Vladimir Putin pledged to track down and punish those behind the attack. Militant Islamist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday's rampage but there were indications that Russia was pursuing a Ukrainian link, despite emphatic denials from Ukrainian officials that Kyiv had anything to do with it.

U.S. proposes hostage-to-prisoner ratio in Gaza truce talks, Israeli official says

The United States has made a "bridging proposal" for the number of jailed Palestinians to be released by Israel in exchange for every hostage freed by Hamas in any new Gaza truce, an Israeli official briefed on the Qatar-hosted talks said on Saturday. An Israeli delegation led by Mossad chief David Barnea has been in Doha for indirect negotiations with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which CIA director William Burns is helping Qatari and Egyptian officials to mediate.

Battles rage around Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, Israel says 170 gunmen dead

Fighting raged on Saturday around Gaza's main hospital where Israel says it has so far killed more than 170 gunmen in an extensive raid, which the Palestinian Health Ministry says has also resulted in the deaths of five patients. The armed wing of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said their fighters were engaged in battles with the Israeli forces outside and around the vicinity of Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Hamas denies any presence inside the facility.

