Israel conducts air raid on Baalbek, Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon, sources say
Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2024 05:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 05:53 IST
Israel conducted an air raid on Baalbek, Hezbollah's stronghold in eastern Lebanon on Saturday, two security sources in Lebanon told Reuters.
Hezbollah said in statement on Sunday that in response to the "bombing of a place in the city of Baalbek" it targeted an Israeli missile and artillery base in Yoav and the Kaila barracks with more than 60 Katyusha rockets.
