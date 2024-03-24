Left Menu

Fire breaks out at two-wheeler showroom in Delhi

Two fire tenders were pressed into service. No one was injured in the incident, a senior Delhi Fire Services official said.It took about 20 minutes to douse the flames and the police were informed to investigate the matter, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 11:26 IST
Fire breaks out at two-wheeler showroom in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a two-wheeler showroom in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Sunday, officials said.

''We received a call at 10.30 am about a fire at a two-wheeler showroom. Two fire tenders were pressed into service. No one was injured in the incident,'' a senior Delhi Fire Services official said.

It took about 20 minutes to douse the flames and the police were informed to investigate the matter, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024