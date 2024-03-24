Left Menu

Russian air strike hits Ukraine infrastructure in western region, governor says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-03-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 14:08 IST
  • Ukraine

A Russian air strike hit Ukrainian critical infrastructure in the western Lviv region on Sunday morning, local governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.

"There were two preliminary hits to the same critical infrastructure facility that the occupiers targeted at night," Kozytskyi said on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

