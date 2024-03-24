Russian air strike hits Ukraine infrastructure in western region, governor says
A Russian air strike hit Ukrainian critical infrastructure in the western Lviv region on Sunday morning, local governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.
"There were two preliminary hits to the same critical infrastructure facility that the occupiers targeted at night," Kozytskyi said on the Telegram messaging app.
