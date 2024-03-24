Ukraine says it hit two Russian landing ships in strike on Crimea
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-03-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 14:14 IST
The Ukrainian military on Sunday said that it hit two large Russian landing ships, a communications centre and other infrastructure used by Russia's Black Sea Fleet during overnight strikes on the annexed Crimean peninsula.
A Russian-installed official reported a major Ukrainian attack overnight and said that air defences had shot down more than 10 missiles over the Crimean port of Sevastopol.
Reuters could not immediately verify the extent of any damage.
