Tribal man hacks parents to death in Odisha's Keonjhar
The deceased have been identified as Gurucharan alias Gora Munda 65 and his wife Pali Munda 60.According to local people, an altercation broke out between the couple and their son Dhyana Munda 35 over a family issue. Champua police station in-charge Debani Naik said that accused Dhyana Mundas wife had deserted him some years ago and he was suffering from mental stress.
- Country:
- India
A man in Odisha's tribal-dominated Keonjhar district on Sunday allegedly hacked his elderly parents to death, police said. The incident took place at Basira village. The deceased have been identified as Gurucharan alias Gora Munda (65) and his wife Pali Munda (60).
According to local people, an altercation broke out between the couple and their son Dhyana Munda (35) over a family issue. The son suddenly pulled out an axe and attacked his elderly parents. While the father Gora Munda died on the spot, Pali Munda died at the sub-divisional hospital during treatment. Police have arrested the accused and started an investigation into the matter.
The bodies were recovered and sent to hospital for post-mortem. Champua police station in-charge Debani Naik said that accused Dhyana Munda's wife had deserted him some years ago and he was suffering from mental stress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhyana Munda
- Dhyana Munda's
- Gora Munda
- Odisha
- Debani Naik
- Basira
- Keonjhar
- Gora
- Munda
- Gurucharan
- Pali Munda
ALSO READ
Gorakhpur NCC academy will inspire youth to contribute to nation building: Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath unveils 253 development projects of Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation worth Rs 482 crore
UP: Poultry farm owner shoots his driver in Gorakhpur
15.34 crore eligible to vote in UP's seven-phase election; Polling in Varanasi, Gorakhpur in final phase