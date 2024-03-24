Left Menu

Woman YouTuber booked for 'creating enmity between religions' in Kerala

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 24-03-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 19:36 IST
Woman YouTuber booked for 'creating enmity between religions' in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

A woman youtuber has been booked for allegedly trying to create enmity and disharmony between two religions in connection with the recent death of a student following ragging at a college hostel in this north Kerala district.

Vythiri Police here registered a suo motu case against 'Jamitha Teacher', a YouTuber, and another person based on some objectionable remarks they made through her social media channel.

According to the FIR registered on March 22, the objectionable content came to their notice after a police officer chanced upon the YouTube video while conducting routine cyber patrolling.

Through the video, the accused ''attempted to destroy the unity between two religions and create communal disharmony'' in society, police said.

A case was registered against the YouTuber and the other person, V K Baiju, under IPC Section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and so on).

An investigation and further proceedings are on in this regard, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024