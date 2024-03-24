Woman YouTuber booked for 'creating enmity between religions' in Kerala

A woman youtuber has been booked for allegedly trying to create enmity and disharmony between two religions in connection with the recent death of a student following ragging at a college hostel in this north Kerala district.

Vythiri Police here registered a suo motu case against 'Jamitha Teacher', a YouTuber, and another person based on some objectionable remarks they made through her social media channel.

According to the FIR registered on March 22, the objectionable content came to their notice after a police officer chanced upon the YouTube video while conducting routine cyber patrolling.

Through the video, the accused ''attempted to destroy the unity between two religions and create communal disharmony'' in society, police said.

A case was registered against the YouTuber and the other person, V K Baiju, under IPC Section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and so on).

An investigation and further proceedings are on in this regard, police added.

