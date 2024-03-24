Suspects in concert attack near Moscow brought to Investigation Committee's HQ - RIA

Suspects in the Crocus City Hall shooting were brought to the Investigation Committee's headquarters in Moscow, Russian state news agency RIA reported on Sunday.

Russian authorities put the number of dead in Friday's mass shooting at a concert call on the edge of Moscow at 137 people, including three children, up from earlier estimate of 133, the Investigation Committee said.

