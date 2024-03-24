4-year-old raped by tuition teacher's brother in Delhi; protesters vandalise vehicles

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 34-year-old brother of her teacher at her tuition centre in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, sparking a protest in the area with people vandalising some vehicles, police said Sunday.

They said an FIR has been registered and the accused arrested. They also said inflammatory messages about the case are being circulated through WhatsApp to spoil the atmosphere, and urged people to maintain peace.

The alleged incident happened on Saturday when the girl was at her tuition centre, which is run by the teacher from her home, police said. Sources said that after the alleged incident, the girl told her parents crying that while the teacher was away, her brother allegedly raped her and also threatened her with dire consequences if she reveals the matter to anyone.

The incident also drew political reactions with the BJP demanding strict action against the accused, and the AAP claiming it is a sign of poor law and order situation.

The victim has been referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

As the news spread, protesters gathered near the house of the accused and vandalised some vehicles over rumours that no action was being taken, police said, adding a large number of police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta, who visited the area, said in a statement, ''Last night (Saturday), a case of rape involving a four-year-old girl surfaced in the Mandawali police station. The police registered a case under appropriate sections and arrested the suspect on the same day.'' There are many false messages and rumours circulating on social media about this case, she said.

''The girl is absolutely fine. She was sent to AIIMS because the One Stop Centre for children there provides better facilities compared to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital,'' said the DCP, adding that the girl's parents are with her.

Additional Commissioner of Police (eastern range) Sagar Singh Kalsi told PTI-Videos, ''We have arrested the accused and detained some of his family members. Some locals vandalised a few vehicles after they received some messages that no arrest has been made so far. Police force deployment has been made, no one will be allowed to breach law and order.'' The girl is out of danger, he said.

The officer further said the girl is being counselled apart from being given other assistance.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva strongly condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused.

AAP leader and Delhi Finance Minister Atishi termed the incident a ''blot on the national capital''.

In a letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, she said it has been reported in the media that a four-year-old girl has been raped in Pandav Nagar in east Delhi.

''Such a horrific crime is a blot on the national capital. It is a sign of the poor law- and-order situation that women and young girls are not safe in Delhi. Criminals committing violent crimes against women and children have no fear of quick and strong action by the Delhi Police,'' she wrote.

She further said she is writing to him not just as a minister, but a woman who lives in Delhi.

''Article 239AA of the Constitution gives you the responsibility for Police and Public Order. Kindly ensure that swift and strongest possible action is taken against the perpetrators of this horrendous crime. Please also ensure that Delhi becomes a city that is safe for women. The women of Delhi are looking towards you to fulfil your constitutional obligation to provide them a safe city,'' read the letter.

