Two brothers held for attacking man with sickle in Navi Mumbai
Two brothers, Akash Kamble (24) and Ganesh Kamble (27), were arrested in Navi Mumbai for attempting to murder Kisan Rathod. The victim filed a complaint from the hospital where he is admitted. The brothers attacked Rathod with a sickle over a previous enmity. They have been charged with attempt to murder.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-03-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 11:17 IST
Two brothers were arrested from Turbhe in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Monday for allegedly attempting to murder a person, a police official said.
The accused Akash Kamble (24) and Ganesh Kamble (27) were held at 4:30am after the victim Kisan Rathod filed a complaint from the hospital where he is admitted, the Tutbhe police station official said.
They have been charged with attempt to murder for attacking Rathod on Sunday with a sickle over a previous enmity, he said.
