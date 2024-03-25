Left Menu

China vice foreign minister says relations with Philippines are at a crossroads

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-03-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 16:23 IST
China vice foreign minister says relations with Philippines are at a crossroads
  • Country:
  • China

China's vice foreign minister, Chen Xiaodong, said relations between China and the Philippines are presently at a crossroads, and the Philippine side must act cautiously in which way to go.

Chen made the remarks in a phone call with Philippine deputy foreign minister, Theresa Lazaro, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry, as tensions between the two countries ramp up over altercations at the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

"China once again urges the Philippines to honor its commitments and consensus, stop its maritime abuses and provocations, stop any unilateral actions that may complicate the situation, and earnestly return to the right track of properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation with China," Chen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024