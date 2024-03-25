Left Menu

Six injured in Delhi after coming in contact with high-tension wire while celebrating Holi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 19:00 IST
  • India

Six people were injured after they came in contact with a high-tension wire while celebrating Holi on the roof of a house in east Delhi's Ganesh Nagar area on Monday, police said.

Among the injured, three people, including a woman, are reported to be in serious condition.

A senior police officer said a call regarding the incident was received around 12 pm at Mandawali police station after which a team was rushed to the spot.

''The injured were shifted to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment,'' said the officer.

