Israel will stop working with UNRWA in Gaza, government spokesperson says

Israel will stop working with the U.N. Relief Works Agency in the Gaza Strip, a government spokesperson said on Monday, accusing the aid agency of perpetuating conflict.

"UNRWA are part of the problem, and we will now stop working with them. We are actively phasing out the use of UNRWA because they perpetuate the conflict rather than try and alleviate the conflict," spokesperson David Mencer told reporters.

