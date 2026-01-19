Left Menu

A New Political Shift: Defections to Reform UK Surge

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, has gained another defector from Britain's Conservative Party, as Andrew Rosindell joins the movement. With the party rising in opinion polls, Rosindell criticizes Conservative leadership over recent decisions on the Chagos Islands, emphasizing national interests over party loyalty.

London | Updated: 19-01-2026 02:51 IST
The populist Reform UK party has scored another victory by gaining Andrew Rosindell from the Conservative Party, signaling a notable political shift. Rosindell, part of the Conservatives' foreign policy team, believes it's time to prioritize national interests over party loyalty.

Rosindell's resignation, announced on X, was marked with regret over the Conservative Party's perceived failures under both government and opposition roles, specifically denouncing Prime Minister Keir Starmer's handling of the Chagos Islands' sovereignty issue.

The Chagos Islands deal allows continued British control of a key airbase, sparking controversy. Nigel Farage has welcomed Rosindell, who joins a growing group of former Conservative lawmakers integrating into the Reform UK fold, enhancing the party's parliamentary representation.

