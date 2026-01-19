Left Menu

Controversial Penalty Drama at Africa Cup Final

The Africa Cup of Nations final saw chaos as Senegal briefly left the pitch after Morocco was awarded a controversial penalty in stoppage time. Despite the delay, the penalty was missed, and the game proceeded to extra time. Senegal's Sadio Mane played a crucial role in resuming the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 19-01-2026 03:01 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 03:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

The Africa Cup of Nations final erupted into chaos when Senegal temporarily abandoned the game in protest of a contentious penalty awarded to Morocco during stoppage time. Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's decision, following a VAR check, sparked outrage as El Hadji Malick Diouf fouled Brahim Diaz at a corner.

Despite the protest led by coach Pape Bouna Thiaw, Senegal's captain Sadio Mane managed to convince his team to resume play. The delay lasted 14 minutes before Diaz missed the penalty attempt, kicking it into Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's arms.

After the dramatic turn of events, the match continued into extra time to determine the coveted championship in Rabat. The unexpected twist highlighted tensions and competitive spirit in this thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

