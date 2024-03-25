Israel says it stopped advanced weapons from being smuggled into West Bank from Iran

Israeli security forces stopped advanced weapons, including shrapnel charges and anti tank mines, from being smuggled into the West Bank from Iran, the military said on Monday.

It said the weapons were uncovered during an operation against a Lebanese-based operative of Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, who it said was recruiting agents to smuggle weapons and carry out attacks in the West Bank.

