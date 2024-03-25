Three persons killed by unidentified assailants in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
- Country:
- India
Three persons were killed by unidentified assailants armed with sharp-edged weapons in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Bijapur district on Monday evening, a police official said.
The incident took place on a road between Basaguda and Pusbaka villages under the Basaguda police station area at around 5 pm, but the motive behind the fatal attack was not immediately known, he said.
As per preliminary information, a group of unidentified assailants assaulted the trio with sharp-edged weapons, leaving two of them dead on the spot, the official said.
Another person who was seriously injured died during treatment at a local hospital, he said.
The deceased were identified as Chandraiah Modiyami, Ashok Bhandari and Karam Ramesh, the official said.
A case was registered in connection with the attack and further probe was underway, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pusbaka
- Ashok Bhandari
- Bijapur
- Naxal
- Basaguda
- Chandraiah Modiyami
- Chhattisgarh
- Karam
ALSO READ
NIA chargesheets top Naxal leader in Telangana Left Wing Extremism conspiracy case
Naxalite killed in encounter, police jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
"Government has broken ecosystem supporting naxalism:" Chhattisgarh Former DGP Ram Niwas
Woman injured in crossfire during encounter between security forces, Naxalites
Two Naxalites, four supporters held in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur