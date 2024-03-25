Left Menu

Julian Assange appeal ruling to be given by London High Court on Tuesday

London's High Court will hand down its ruling on Tuesday on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be able to appeal against extradition from Britain to the United States. U.S. prosecutors are seeking Assange, 52, on criminal charges relating to WikiLeaks' high-profile release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables.

U.S. prosecutors are seeking Assange, 52, on criminal charges relating to WikiLeaks' high-profile release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables. They argue the leaks imperiled the lives of their agents and there was no excuse for his criminality. Assange's supporters hail him as a journalist and a hero whose prosecution is politically-motivated and is being persecuted for exposing U.S. wrongdoing.

At a two-day hearing last month, his lawyers sought permission for Assange to launch an appeal against Britain's decision to extradite him. "This is it. DECISION TOMORROW," his wife Stella posted on X.

