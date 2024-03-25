US Defense Secretary Austin still planning on meeting Israeli counterpart- Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 21:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is still planning on meeting Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Washington, the Pentagon said on Monday.
Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder said the meeting, set to take place at the Pentagon on Tuesday, would cover a range of topics including the release of hostages held by Hamas and the need for more humanitarian aid to reach Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Netherlands is opening a Holocaust museum. The Israeli president's presence is causing concern
Airstrike eliminates terrorist who killed Israeli officer in Gaza
The Netherlands is opening a Holocaust museum. The Israeli president's presence is causing concern
Israeli military spokesman urges Lebanese to contact Mossad
Egypt in touch with Hamas and Israel in search of Gaza ceasefire deal, sources say