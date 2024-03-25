US Defense Secretary Austin still planning on meeting Israeli counterpart- Pentagon

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is still planning on meeting Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Washington, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder said the meeting, set to take place at the Pentagon on Tuesday, would cover a range of topics including the release of hostages held by Hamas and the need for more humanitarian aid to reach Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

