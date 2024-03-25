Left Menu

In memory of slain colleagues, Chatra district police say no to Holi celebration

Updated: 25-03-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Personnel of Jharkhand's Chatra district police did not celebrate the Holi festival on Monday in memory of colleagues killed in an extremist attack last month, an official said.

Constables Sikandar Singh and Sukan Ram were killed and three others were injured when members of the proscribed Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee attacked a police team on February 7.

''We have decided not to celebrate Holi in memory of martyrs Singh and Ram,'' Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar Pandey said.

The ultras attacked the police team when the force was returning after destroying poppy (opium) plants being cultivated illegally in Gamhartari village under Sadar police station of Chatra district.

