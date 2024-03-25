UN aid chief Griffiths to step down in June for health reasons
United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths plans to step down at the end of June for health reasons, a U.N. spokesperson said on Monday.
Griffiths, a British diplomat who heads the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), has been in the role since 2021 and has recently advocated for more humanitarian access to Gaza.
