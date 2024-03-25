US says it's surprising, unfortunate Israeli delegation decided not to attend talks
The U.S. State Department on Monday said it was "surprising and unfortunate" that an Israeli delegation decided not to come to scheduled talks this week after the U.S. abstained from a UN vote demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller added that a full-scale invasion of Rafah, the last refuge for about half of Gaza's 2.3 million population following the arrival of many people displaced by fighting elsewhere, would be a mistake and would weaken Israel's security.
