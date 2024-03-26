Left Menu

Man killed in clash between two groups over old dispute in UP village

A 30-year-old man was axed to death in a clash between two groups here over an old dispute, police said on Tuesday.Three people were injured in the incident that took place in Bharkhari village under the Lambhua police station area on Monday evening, they said.Sohanlal Giri and Ramprakash Giri had an old rivalry.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 26-03-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 10:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was axed to death in a clash between two groups here over an old dispute, police said on Tuesday.

Three people were injured in the incident that took place in Bharkhari village under the Lambhua police station area on Monday evening, they said.

Sohanlal Giri and Ramprakash Giri had an old rivalry. On Monday, the two men and their relatives clashed with each other. The two sides attacked each other with sticks and sharp-edged weapons, Circle Officer Abdul Salam said.

During the clash, Sohanlal Giri, Kamla Devi, Mohan Giri and Dayashankar Giri sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where Sohanlal was declared dead, he said.

''We have received a complaint from the victim's family and some people have been detained in connection with the incident. A detailed probe is underway,'' Salam said.

