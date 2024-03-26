Left Menu

Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials, Press TV reports

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 11:58 IST
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh will travel to Tehran on Tuesday to meet Iranian officials, a day after the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group, Iran's official Press TV reported.

Iran has backed Hamas in the nearly six-month war with Israel that has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza. It will be Haniyeh's second visit to Iran since the outbreak of the war on Oct. 7.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani called Monday's resolution a "positive step". "A more important step is effective action for its implementation," said Kanaani.

Hamas welcomed the U.N. resolution but said the ceasefire needs to be permanent. The United States abstained from the U.N. vote, sparking a spat with its ally Israel.

(Editing by Christopher Cushing and Michael Perry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

