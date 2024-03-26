Left Menu

Don't fall prey to rumours about discontinuation of schemes: Delhi govt to citizens

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 12:24 IST
The Delhi government on Tuesday appealed to citizens to not fall prey to misinformation being spread by notorious elements who are trying to ''take advantage'' of the situation arising from the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A statement issued by the Planning Department said ''speculations and rumours are being spread by notorious elements with vested interests in Delhi'' that ''welfare schemes and subsidies given by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi will be stopped''.

''Even as the law takes its own course in the process of criminal investigation, it merits clarification that administration of schemes and governance are never specific to individuals and shall continue in normal course, as in the past,'' it read.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is in ED custody till March 28.

