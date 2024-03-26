Left Menu

Federal Bank inaugurates 600th branch of Kerala in Tanur

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 26-03-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 12:26 IST
Federal Bank inaugurates 600th branch of Kerala in Tanur

Leading private sector lender Federal Bank has opened its 600th branch of the state in Tanur in this district.

Tanur Block Panchayat president K Salmath inaugurated the new branch recently, a release from the bank said.

Shalini Warrier, Executive Director, Federal Bank, participating at the inaugural function said that the management was delighted to reach the significant milestone of 600 branches in Kerala.

''The branch in Tanur comes with our marquee digital capabilities delivered through Fed-e-Studio,'' she said.

Federal Bank's expansion in Kerala underscores its strategic focus on re-affirming its dominance in its home market and enhancing its service portfolio to address the evolving needs of its customers, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024