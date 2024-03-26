Russian investigators question shooting suspects' families in Tajikistan - sources

Russian investigators were in Tajikistan on Tuesday, questioning the families of four men charged with carrying out a deadly attack on a concert hall near Moscow, three Tajik security sources told Reuters.

The sources, who were not authorised to comment publicly, said Tajik security officials had brought the families to Dushanbe from different parts of the Central Asian country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)