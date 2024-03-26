Left Menu

Man stabbed to death during Holi celebration in J'khand's Ramgarh

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-03-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 13:28 IST
Man stabbed to death during Holi celebration in J'khand's Ramgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A man was stabbed to death by a co-worker in a steel plant during the celebration of Holi in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the premises of a private steel factory in Hematpur village, around 65 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, on Monday night.

Haripad Tuddu, officer in charge of Gola police station, said that a worker Bipat Bharti (24), hailing from Pratappur in Jharkhand's Chatra district, was critically injured after being stabbed by co-worker Manjay Kumar, who belongs to Ara district of Bihar, over a dispute during Holi celebration.

''Bharti was rushed to Sadar Hospital in Ramgarh where doctors declared him brought dead. The attacker has been arrested,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024