UN agency calls on Israel to revoke ban on food deliveries to north Gaza

A U.N. humanitarian office spokesperson called on Tuesday for Israel to revoke a decision barring food deliveries to northern Gaza from the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), saying people there were facing a "cruel death by famine". "The decision must be revoked," OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told a U.N. briefing.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 26-03-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 16:34 IST
UN agency calls on Israel to revoke ban on food deliveries to north Gaza
UNRWA's head said on Sunday that Israel had informed the U.N. that it will no longer approve its food convoys to north Gaza.

UNRWA's head said on Sunday that Israel had informed the U.N. that it will no longer approve its food convoys to north Gaza.

