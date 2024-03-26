Ship 'lost propulsion,' warned of collision before Baltimore bridge incident, ABC reports
The container ship that crashed into a Baltimore bridge on Tuesday "lost propulsion" as it was leaving port, and crew on board notified Maryland officials they had lost control of the vessel, ABC News reported, citing an unclassified U.S. intelligence report.
"The vessel notified MD Department of Transportation (MDOT) that they had lost control of the vessel and an collision with the bridge was possible," ABC quoted the report by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as saying. "The vessel struck the bridge causing a complete collapse."
