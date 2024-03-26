Maersk denies its vessel was attacked by Houthis

Denmark's Maersk denied on Tuesday a claim by Yemen's Houthi militants that the shipping company's Saratoga vessel had been attacked.

The Houthis had earlier said that they had conducted six attacks on ships with drones and missiles in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea over the last 72 hours, including on the Maersk Saratoga.

