Israeli airstrikes hit northeast Lebanon, security sources say

Israel carried out airstrikes near the northeast Lebanese towns of Ras Baabelk and Hermel on Tuesday, four security sources told Reuters, in the furthest bombardment yet from the southern border where Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israel.

Israel confirmed the strikes and said its aircraft targeted a number of military sites used by Hezbollah in response to a rocket attack on one of its bases near the Lebanese border. Incoming rocket alerts sounded in northern Israel throughout Tuesday.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been trading fire since October in the worst cross-border violence since the 2006 Lebanon War.

