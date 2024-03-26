US imposes sanctions on finance, trade facilitators of Houthis, Hezbollah, Quds Force
The United States on Tuesday imposed counter-terrorism sanctions on what it described as finance and trade facilitators for Yemen's Houthis, Iran's Quds Force and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
The sanctions target six entities, one individual and two tankers that are based or registered in Liberia, India, Vietnam, Lebanon, and Kuwait and that have engaged in facilitating commodity shipments and financial transactions, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement. "We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to target those who ship illicit cargo to benefit terrorist groups," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.
Separately, the Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on 11 individuals and entities for supporting Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's regime through "the facilitation of illicit financial transfers and trafficking of illegal drugs," the department said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US business group seeks security equipment deal with Vietnam's police
Vietnam trade surplus may reignite US tensions if Trump returns, experts warn
Israeli jets hit Lebanon's Bekaa for a second day-Lebanese sources
Syrian soldier injured in Israeli strike, Syrian army says
Vietnam urges respect of international law as China draws Gulf of Tonkin baseline