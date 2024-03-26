Syrian state media says U.S. forces bombed eastern Syria, killing 7 soldiers and one civilian

U.S. forces bombed eastern Syria at dawn, killing at least seven soldiers and one civilian, Syrian state media said on Tuesday.

At least 19 other soldiers and 13 civilians were wounded in the strikes that targeted residential areas and military sites in Deir al Zor province, state media added, saying significant damage was caused to public and private properties.

