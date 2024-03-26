Left Menu

Salgaocar elected as chairperson of CII western region for 2024-25

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:39 IST
Salgaocar elected as chairperson of CII western region for 2024-25
  • Country:
  • India

V M Salgaocar & Brother's president Swati Salgaocar has been elected as the chairperson of CII's western region for 2024-25, the industry lobby grouping said on Tuesday.

BG Li-In Electricals' chairman and managing director Rishi Kumar Bagla has been elected as the deputy chairman of CII in the Western Region, a statement said.

The CII western region will focus on promoting sustainable practices, social responsibility, and ethical governance among businesses and organizations, among others, the statement said.

The other focus areas include factors like ease of doing business, reducing the cost of doing business, helping improve the ease of living and internationalization, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024