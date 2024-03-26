Assam: Sonowal declares assets worth Rs 4.76 crore

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has assets worth around Rs 4.76 crore, according to his election affidavit.

In the affidavit submitted on Tuesday along with his nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sonowal declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 1.64 crore and immovable assets, comprising both agricultural and non-agricultural land, of Rs 3.11 crore.

His movable assets include 10,249 shares of Oil India Limited with a current market value of Rs 59,74,142, bank deposits of Rs 47,59,705, and other investments of Rs 37,00,025.

Sonowal, the Union minister for Shipping, Waterways, Ports and Ayush, has no personal vehicle but has gold jewellery worth Rs 1,35,000 and household goods valued at Rs 1,90,000.

The former Assam CM also has Rs 27,679 in cash.

Sonowal's immovable assets include four plots of inherited agricultural land in Dibrugarh, which have an approximate market value of Rs 36,20,000.

He also has four plots of non-agricultural land -- three in Dibrugarh and one in Guwahati, which have an approximate market value of Rs 1,00,000. He has a liability of Rs 25,78,370.

He is a bachelor and has no dependents.

He has also declared that there is no case pending against him, and he has not been convicted for any criminal offence.

Sonowal is contesting from the Dibrugarh seat for the third time, having wrested it from the Congress for the first time in 2004 as an Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate. But, he lost to the Congress in the constituency in 2009.

He is a law graduate and also has a degree in Communication and Journalism from Gauhati University.

