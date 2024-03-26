World News in Brief: Malnutrition crisis risk grows in Haiti, clashes in DR Congo, peacebuilding in Colombia
UN News | Updated: 26-03-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 23:52 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Haiti
- Chilean
- Karen González Abril
- Council
- UNHCR
- Ituri
- Artibonite
- San Juan
- Catherine Russell
- UNICEF
- Russell
- Valle del Cauca.]https:global.unitednations.entermediadb.net
- Peace Agreement
- Colombia
- Integrated Food Security Phase Classification
- Litoral del San Juan
- humanitarians
- Congo
- South Kivu
- Goma
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NIA searches 30 places in multiple states as part of its probe into terrorist-gangster nexus case
India rejects China's objections to Modi's visit to Himalayan border state
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami distribute cheques to beneficiaries under State Livestock Mission Scheme
Sudan's army says it took control of national radio and television HQ - statement
Tamil Nadu government will not implement the CAA in the state: CM Stalin.