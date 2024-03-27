Lokayukta raids officials at 60 places across Karnataka

Anti-corruption agency Lokayukta on Wednesday raided 13 officials at about 60 places across Karnataka, official sources said.

The raids are underway at Bengaluru, Bidar, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Mysuru and Vijayapura districts.

Nearly 130 Lokayukta sleuths including 13 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 12 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and 25 police inspectors are involved in the raids.

