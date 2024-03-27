Lokayukta raids officials at 60 places across Karnataka
Lokayukta conducted raids at 60 locations across Karnataka targeting 13 officials. Bengaluru, Bidar, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Vijayapura districts were all included in the operation. A total of 130 Lokayukta officers are participating, including 13 SPs, 12 DySPs, and 25 inspectors. The operation is ongoing.
Anti-corruption agency Lokayukta on Wednesday raided 13 officials at about 60 places across Karnataka, official sources said.
The raids are underway at Bengaluru, Bidar, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Mysuru and Vijayapura districts.
Nearly 130 Lokayukta sleuths including 13 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 12 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and 25 police inspectors are involved in the raids.
