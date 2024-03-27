Two injured as bombs hurled in Sambalpur

At least two persons were injured after unidentified people hurled crude bombs in Sambalpur city of Odisha, police said.

The incident took place at Pirbaba Chhak in Town police station area on Tuesday night when the assailants hurled crude bombs that hit a parked motorcycle, with the splinters injuring two persons standing near the vehicle.

''The injured persons are out of danger. The situation is under control and a detailed probe is underway,'' Sambalpur Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo told reporters.

Sambalpur district collector Akshay Sunil Agarwal appealed to people to maintain peace and not believe in fake news circulated on social media.

''The situation is under control and police are probing the incident. Don't panic and cooperate with the administration,'' the collector said in a video message.

The reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained and no one has been arrested so far, a police officer said.

The motorcycle's seat got burnt after one of the bombs fell on it.

Bhamoo and Northern Range IG Himansu Kumar Lal visited the spot.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the city following the incident. The spot has been cordoned off and central armed forces have also been deployed, a police officer said.

The city witnessed a communal clash in April 2023 during Hanuman Jayanti procession. One person was killed and several shops were gutted in the riots.

