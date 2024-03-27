Young woman doctor found dead in Thiruvananthapuram flat

A 30-year-old woman doctor of the Government Medical College Hospital was found dead in a flat here, police said on Wednesday.

Abhirami Balakrishnan, who had been serving as a senior resident doctor in the Medical College, was found lying unconscious in a flat near Ulloor where she was staying, they said.

Medical college police said it was a suspected case of suicide and an investigation is underway.

''After completing her masters in general medicine, she was working as a resident doctor at the government medical college,'' a police officer said.

Police suspect that she injected some medicine and said that further details could only be confirmed only after a post-mortem, he said.

A native of Vellanad near here, Balakrishnan was living in the flat for some time.

The tragedy came to light after the family members contacted the house owner saying that she was not receiving their phone calls.

She was confirmed dead at the Medical College later, police said.

Abhirami was married to another doctor, reportedly working outside the state, some months ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)