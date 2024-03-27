Russia attacks Ukraine with 13 drones, Ukrainian air force chief says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-03-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 12:36 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's air force chief said on Wednesday that Russia launched 13 Shahed drones at Ukraine overnight, 10 of which were downed in Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions.
"Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare equipment ... were involved in repelling the air attack," Mykola Oleshchuk said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Kharkiv
- Sumy and Kyiv
- Mykola Oleshchuk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moldova summons Russian ambassador over polling stations
Ukraine drones attack Russia's Oryol's fuel facility, governor says
Ukraine needs more than a billion dollars to rebuild its scientific infrastructure, UN agency says
Ukraine launches drones at Oryol fuel facility, other regions, Russia says
Russia destroys Ukraine-launched drone flying towards Moscow, mayor says