Russia attacks Ukraine with 13 drones, Ukrainian air force chief says

Ukraine's air force chief said on Wednesday that Russia launched 13 Shahed drones at Ukraine overnight, 10 of which were downed in Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions.

"Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare equipment ... were involved in repelling the air attack," Mykola Oleshchuk said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)