DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 27

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27 ** RIGA - Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins will welcome the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski on a visit to Riga. LONDON - Minister of National Defence of Greece Nikos Dendias to visit London. (Final day)

DHAKA - Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on a four-day visit. (To March 28) SINGAPORE - President of French Polynesia Moetai Brotherson will visit Singapore (Final day)

BEIJING - The Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, will visit China. (To Mar. 29) SINGAPORE/MANILA/KAULA LUMPUR - Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at the invitation of his counterparts, will be on an official visit to Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia (Final day) BEIJING - At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Nauru David Adeang will pay a state visit to China. (To March 29) BEIJING - Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena will visit China. (To March 30) BEIJING - Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha will pay an official visit to China. (To April 1) BRASÍLIA - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Brazil. (To March 28) BEIJING - At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte will pay a working visit to China. (Final day)

BEIRUT - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni travels to Beirut for meetings with her Lebanese counterpart, as well as a trip to visit Italian forces in the United Nations peacekeeping forces in the country's south (To Mar. 28) KUALA LUMPUR - India Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visits Malaysia. (To March 28) BEIJING - China's President Xi Jinping will meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to discuss economic ties, including the question whether ASML can continue to service billions of euros worth of computer chip equipment it has sold to Chinese customers. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina - 1330 GMT. BRASILIA - Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, meet in Rio de Janeiro to the launch of the submarine that comes from a cooperation between both countries. NICOSIA - Estonian President Alar Karis on official visit to Cyprus. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 28 ** BEIRUT - Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni travels to Lebanon.

** NEW DELHI - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will begin his two-day India visit on Thursday as Kyiv looks to build support for its peace plan. (To Mar. 29) ** BEIJING - Beninese Foreign Minister Shegun Adjadi Bakari will pay an official visit to China. (To April 1)

BEIJING - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu will pay an official visit to China. (To March 30) BRASILIA - Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is scheduled to receive his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in the presidential palace in Brasilia.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 29

DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2024 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 2

GLOBAL - World Autism Awareness Day BUENOS AIRES - Argentina marks 42nd anniversary of start of Falklands war. LUANG PRABANG, Laos - 11th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting (11th AFMGM) (To April 5) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3 ** BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers meet in Brussels.

VILNIUS - Norway's Crown Prince Haakon will visit Lithuania from April 3-4 and meet with the country's president and Norwegian troops serving in NATO's multinational battlegroup stationed in Rukla. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 4 ** BRUSSELS - NATO marks 75th anniversary of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty.

GLOBAL - International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. KUWAIT - Kuwaiti National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 7 GLOBAL - World Health Organisation observes World Health Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 8

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 13th anniversary of signing a bilateral treaty between Russia and the United States on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, START-2 (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). GLOBAL - International Roma Nation Day. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 9 BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova review the troops in Berlin - 0830 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10 SOUTH KOREA - South Korean National Assembly Election.

SMOLENSK, Russia/CRACOW, Poland - 14th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy to be held in Smolensk, Russia, as well as in Poland. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 11

WASHINGTON DC - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses joint meeting of U.S. Congress, affording him one of the higher honors Washington provides to foreign dignitaries. FRANCE – 13th Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab. ABIDJAN – 13th anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war. AUGUSTA, United States - U.S. Masters Golf 2024 (to April 14). LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 12

BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier meets Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobachidse as he signs the Golden Book at Bellevue Castle - 1315 GMT. GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight. SAHARA DESERT, Morocco - Desert Marathon Des sables (to April 22).

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 15

** MEXICO CITY - Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O speaks with the Atlantic Council at an event to kick off IMF-World Bank Week - 1530 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to the White House to coordinate on common priorities and reinforce the strong bilateral partnership between the United States and Iraq. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcome Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to the White House to further strengthen the U.S.-Czech relationship. BOSTON - 2024 Boston Marathon.

BELFAST/NEW YORK – 111th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To April 16)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 16

OTTAWA - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the 2024-25 budget to parliament - 2000 GMT. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

CROATIA - Croatian Assembly Election. SOLOMON ISLANDS - Solomon Islander National Parliament Election.

AMSTERDAM - Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain will make a state visit to the Netherlands at the invitation of the King of the Netherlands. (To April 18) ROME - G7 foreign ministers meet on Italian island of Capri. (To April 19) BRUSSELS - Special European Council. (To April 18) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 18

WASHINGTON DC - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 19 INDIA - Indian People's Assembly Election.

WASHINGTON DC - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings. (To April 21) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 20

UNITED STATES - 14th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. TOGO - Togolese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 21

MALDIVES - Maldivian People's Council Election. LONDON - 2024 London Marathon. PARIS – 63rd anniversary of the first manned mission to space.

ECUADOR – Ecuador Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 22

GLOBAL - Earth Day. LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council.

NEW YORK, United states - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up, including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (To April 25) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 23 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of health ministers. (To April 24)

STOCKHOLM - Finnish President Alexander Stubb visits Sweden on his first state trip since taking office on March 1. GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24 NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Presidency Election. GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2024 (to April 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 25 GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 28

PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 26th anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. VENICE, Italy - Pope Francis visits Venice.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 29

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council. (To April 30) LONDON – 13th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1 VATICAN CITY – 13th anniversary of beatification ceremony of late Pope John Paul II.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 2

ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan – The day marks the 13th year since Al-Qaeda Chief Osama bin Laden was killed in a U.S. special forces raid, ending a near decade-long worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 3 GLOBAL - World Press Freedom Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 5

PANAMA - Panamanian Presidency Election. PANAMA - Panamanian National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 6 CHAD - Chadian Presidency Election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 7

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) Meeting. GLOBAL - World Asthma Day.

MALMÖ ARENA, SWEDEN - 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. (To May 11) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8 NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly Election.

GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red and Crescent Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 12 LITHUANIA - Lithuanian Presidency Election.

LITHUANIA – Referendum Election. GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 13

Brussels - Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 14 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15 GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 16

LISBON – 12th Anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 17 GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 18

GLOBAL - International Museum Day - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 19 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate Election.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies Election. DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 21 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 23

STRESA, ITALY - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments. (To May 25) WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan President William Ruto for state visit to mark 60th anniversary of U.S.-Kenya diplomatic relations. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 VANUATU - Referendum Election.

MADAGASCAR - Malagasy National Assembly Election. SOUTH AFRICA - South African National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 30 PRAGUE - NATO Foreign Affairs ministers hold an informal meeting in Prague (To May 31)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 31

