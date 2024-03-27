One killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv, mayor says
Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 20:12 IST
Russian air strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv on Wednesday killed one person and injured another six, the city's mayor said.
"Five-story houses were severely damaged. The institute of emergency surgery was also damaged," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messenger app.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
