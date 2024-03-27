President Boakai suspends $0.20 surcharge on petroleum pricing structure

The President of the Republic, H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has issued an Executive Order suspending $0.20 surcharge on petroleum pricing structure with immediate effect.

The Order, numbered 128, was issued on March 21, 2024, and is part of the Government's efforts to reduce the cost of living for its citizens.

The President believes that lowering the cost of petroleum will have a positive impact on the lives of Liberians, as it will reduce the cost of goods and services, spur productivity and business profitability, as well as increase revenue for the Government.

The Liberian Constitution allows the President to issue Executive Orders in the public interest to address urgent issues paramount to the Country’s development.

(With Inputs from APO)