Post-Poll Feedback Confirms Return to Power, Modi Asserts at Goa Rally
PTI | Vasco | Updated: 27-04-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 20:33 IST
Feedback from ground after first two phases of Lok Sabha polls indicates we are coming to power again: PM Modi at rally in Goa.
