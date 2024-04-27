Karnataka Congress to Protest Inadequate Drought Relief from Centre on April 28
Karnataka Congress to protest against low drought relief from Centre. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticized the Rs 3,454 crore sanctioned, saying it's inadequate compared to the requested Rs 18,172 crore. The protest will be held near Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha. Congress plans to continue legal battle for more relief, demanding 50% of the estimated loss of Rs 35,000 crore.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the Congress will stage a demonstration on April 28 here against the 'paltry' drought relief given by the Centre to the state.
Shivakumar, who is also Congress state president, said against the demand for Rs 18,172 crore to mitigate drought in the state, the Centre has sanctioned only Rs 3,454 crore.
The union government has announced a very paltry sum of relief, which will be grossly insufficient to provide drought relief to farmers, he told mediapersons here.
''In this regard, we have decided to stage a protest near the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha. We will also continue our legal battle for more drought relief. We are not seeking alms, this is our right,'' he noted.
Shivakumar said Karnataka had only sought 50 per cent of the estimated loss of Rs 35,000 crore, but the Centre has agreed to release only a fraction of that.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress to conduct caste census if voted to power at Centre: Rahul in Chhattisgarh
Autocracy detrimental to country, says Uddhav; bats for coalition govt at Centre
ImPaCCT Foundation, Tata Memorial Centre along with Duhita Foundation is organizing Nabhaangan 2024 - a Sports Fest for Children with Cancer
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre organises 4th 'Jusoor' programme to promote cross-cultural communication and harmony
BJP's manifesto a collection of jumlas, INDIA bloc will form govt at Centre: Dotasra